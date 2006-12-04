MorphoSys/Burnham Inst sign Ab R&D deal

German synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says it has formed a broad alliance with the USA's Burnham Institute for Medical Research, which will focus on the use and commercialization of fully-human recombinant antibodies. Under the terms of the agreement, the Institute will be granted access to MorphoSys' HuCal Gold-based research antibodies for use in the identification of target molecules with medical implications. The German company retains commercialization rights to any products that arise,