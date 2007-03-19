Morvus Tech sites HQ in Wales

Early-stage drug development firm Morvus Technology has taken up a lease on a 14,000 sq ft purpose-built Science Centre at the National Botanical Garden of Wales, Carmarthenshire, to house its new headquarters.

Morvus was formed April 2004 and is involved in the discovery and development of new drugs, particularly for the treatment of cancer, up to the point of clinical trials, after which they are out-licensed.

The company's decision to locate its administration and research centre in Wales has been supported by the Welsh Assembly Government through Regional Selective Assistance and its International Business Wales bioscience team.