Mosaic Therapeutics

The company’s mission is to tackle cancers with substantial unmet need and few targeted treatment options, by reinventing the traditional approach to target and drug discovery to identify novel biomarker-stratified medicines.

Spun out of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute, and anchored around a proprietary platform that has seen 20 years of development, Mosaic has active programmes across a variety of oncology indications and disease biology pathways.