Moscow Changes Drug Procurement Policy

In Russia, the Moscow city authorities are to procure drugs andmedicines on a tender basis alone, starting this year, and have indicated that when the demand for specific drugs is below 1,000 packs, these may be purchased directly from the state drug enterprises.
Meanwhile, the city has invited tenders for a wide range of drugs to be distributed free of charge or at half price to various groups, including war veterans, older people and the handicapped. Bar-coding is a prerequisite for bidders as the city is making efforts to streamline its accounting to eliminate the possible use of forged prescriptions. The budget-financed drug sales volume is higher in Moscow than elsewhere in the Russian Federation, and in 1996 the capital accounted for 1,150 billion roubles ($195.5 million) out of a total 2,500 billion roubles nationwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze