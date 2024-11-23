The extremist AIDS pressure group Gays Against Genocide has embarked upon a poster campaign in London, UK, urging patients with HIV infection to murder their doctors if they prescribe them Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine). The group has conducted a long campaign against the drug, saying that it is too toxic.
The posters mention leading AIDS specialists by name and call on patients to "kill your doctors before they kill you." Also singled out for harassment by GAG is the Terence Higgins Trust, a London-based not-for-profit organization which supports people affected by HIV and AIDS and provides educational information on the disease and related issues.
The two key members of GAG have reportedly been jailed for breaking an injunction preventing them from demonstrating and harassing people outside the THT offices. "We deplore what they are doing," said a THT spokesperson.
