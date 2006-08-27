Myriad completes enrollment in Flurizan AD study

Utah, USA-based Myriad Genetics says it has completed enrollment into a Phase III trial of its developmental Alzheimer's disease treatment Flurizan (MPC-7869). The 1,600 participants will be provided with 800mg of the drug or placebo, twice daily and assessed via periodic physician visits for memory, cognition and behavior.
Flurizan is a selective amyloid-lowering agent, and as such has a different mechanism of action from currently-available non-steroidal anti-inflammatory-based AD treatments, which provide a temporary cognitive boost, while not affecting the course of the disease itself.
The program will run for 18 months, with patients being permitted to take the current standard-of-care drugs in addition to Flurixan or placebo. The firm added that it would undertake a review at 12 months to assess any exceptional results that may have been achieved. The firm added that a previous Phase II study of the drug found that 34% to 48% of patients treated experienced significant cognitive and behavioral benefits.
