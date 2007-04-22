Friday 22 November 2024

Myriad's DNA copy number test helps identify tumors

22 April 2007

At the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held in Los Angeles, California, USA-based Myriad Genetics presented studies for a new technology that might be used to determine the original location of a metastatic tumor, which it hopes could also help in determining whether any two tumors are related.

Myriad developed a technology based on DNA copy number analysis, which may be used to accurately distinguish between the different possible originating or primary tumors. The preliminary data from Myriad's study came from patient specimens with diagnoses of simultaneous ovarian and endometrial cancers. Three separate specimens were collected and analyzed for copy number from each patient, one from the ovarian tumor, one from the endometrial tumor and one from normal unaffected tissue.

In the firm's preliminary data set, copy number conclusions were subsequently confirmed by re-sequencing the PTEN tumor suppressor gene for mutations. "We are excited about the potential of our copy number analysis technology to differentiate cancers of different types," said Jerry Lanchbury, executive vice president of the firm. "We anticipate further development of the technology for possible commercial introduction in the future," he added.

