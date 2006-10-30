Myriad to investigate pancreatic cancer diagnostic

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA-based Myriad Genetics says it will provide the genetic testing component of a new clinical trial in patients with pancreatic cancer being run by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
The trial will enroll patients with previously untreated, advanced or recurrent pancreatic cancer and a mutation in the BRCA2 gene, which confers greatly increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer in addition to a substantial increase in pancreatic cancer risk.
Previous studies showed that pancreatic tumors from patients with a BRCA2 mutation were approximately 1,000 times more sensitive to mitomycin-C than were those from subjects without the BRCA2 mutation. If this study confirms these data, then a diagnostic test to determine the BRCA2 status of the pancreatic cancer patients may be indicated to determine the appropriate chemotherapy prior to initiating treatment in pancreatic cancer, Myriad noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze