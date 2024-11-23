N KOREA BOOSTS DRUG PRODUCTION

Pharmaceutical plants in North Korea exceeded their target production of Koryo (traditional Korean) medicines for the first quarter of this year by 2.5%, according to the Pyongyang Times.
Most plants increased their production by modernizing their lines, particularly those pharmaceutical plants under the Pyongyang City Management Bureau of Koryo Medicine Production. New pharmaceuticals were developed at the Central District Pharmaceutical Factory, the Yomju County Pharmaceutical Factory and pharmaceutical plants at Kaesong and in South Pyongyang province. North Korea is also looking to increase its exports of Koryo medicines to other Asian and European countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze