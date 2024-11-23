N KOREA BOOSTS DRUG PRODUCTION

Pharmaceutical plants in North Korea exceeded their target production of Koryo (traditional Korean) medicines for the first quarter of this year by 2.5%, according to the Pyongyang Times.

Most plants increased their production by modernizing their lines, particularly those pharmaceutical plants under the Pyongyang City Management Bureau of Koryo Medicine Production. New pharmaceuticals were developed at the Central District Pharmaceutical Factory, the Yomju County Pharmaceutical Factory and pharmaceutical plants at Kaesong and in South Pyongyang province. North Korea is also looking to increase its exports of Koryo medicines to other Asian and European countries.