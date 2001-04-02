Napp Pharmaceuticals fined by UK OFT

Napp Pharmaceuticals of the UK has been hit by a fine of L3.2 million($4.5 million) by the country's Office of Fair Trading "for abusing a dominant market position." This is the first financial penalty to be set by the OFT under competition law.
Napp was found to have supplied MST (sustained-release morphine) to doctors at excessively high prices while supplying hospitals at discount levels that blocked competitors. John Vickers, the UK's Director General of Fair Trading, said that discounts of "well over 90%" were offered in tendering for hospital contracts where Napp faced a rival, and at least one competitor was forced to withdraw from the market."
By keeping more than 90% of the hospital segment of the market, Napp was able to retain a similarly high share of the larger business of supplying the drug to patients in the community, said Mr Vickers. It could do this because "prescriptions are strongly influenced by the brands used in hospitals," he claimed, adding that the OFT will seek to force the Cambridge-based firm to cut its community-based prices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze