Nastech reports positive Ph I data for intransal IFN alfa

Nastech Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated in a Phase I clinical trialthat administering interferon alfa intranasally at doses of three million international units, 6 MIU and 12 MIU, may be an effective alternative for the treatment of hepatitis B and C and certain cancers. Maximum effect was observed at three hours post-dosing, when interferon alfa levels in the blood were similar to those seen for the currently-marketed subcutaneous product. Nastech now intends to conduct more trials with various interferon products, including pegylated versions, and to seek a collaborator for the product.