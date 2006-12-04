Natco expands Akorn supply deal

Akorn, a USA-based manufacturer and marketer of sterile speciality drugs, has expanded its purchase and supply agreement with India's Natco Pharma to commercialize a third oral anticancer therapeutic.

The drug product is indicated for the treatment of advanced breast cancer in post menopausal women as a first-line therapeutic agent, an indication for which the current market is worth approximately $490.0 million. Natco will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the drug, while Akorn will take care of marketing and distribution in the hospital, clinic and home health care markets in the USA and Canada.