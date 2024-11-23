NAV Expects Certiva Approval By End-97

North American Vaccine has said that it expects to get US approval forits Certiva vaccine, which combines diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis, by the end of the year. The company's shares rose to a 52-week high on the announcement, which was made at the UBS Securities Life Sciences Conference earlier this month.

Certiva, which will be marketed by Abbott Laboratories, has been long overdue for approval, according to analyst Sven Borho of Mehta & Isaly. Last October, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said that the vaccine was safe and effective but did not recommend its approval on the grounds that more data were required. NAV has now submitted all the requested follow-up information, according to company president Sharon Mates.