NAV To Commence Menigitis Vaccine Ph II

North American Vaccine has received authorization from the UK'sMedicines Control Agency to commence a Phase II pediatric trial of its polysaccharide conjugate vaccine against Group C meningococcal infection.

Three doses of the vaccine will be administered to infants, beginning at two months of age, in order to establish safety and immunogenicity. Phase I trial results demonstrated that the vaccine was well-tolerated with minimal reactogenicity and no serious side effects. In addition, antibodies resulting from immunization were found to have protective activity against the Group C meningococcal bacteria.