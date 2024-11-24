Navigator Medicines

Company Overview

Founded in 2024 as a subsidiary of Sera Medicines, the company is developing new therapies for patients living with complex, heterogeneous autoimmune diseases.

In August 2024, Navigator closed a $100M Series A financing, co-led by RA Capital Management and Forbion. Alongside the financing, the company announced the in-licensing of NAV-240 and an OX40L-targeted portfolio from IMBiologics Corp. NAV-240, formerly known as IMB101, is a clinical-stage bispecific antibody against OX40L and TNFα, two clinically-validated targets that are critical in the pathogenesis of several inflammatory diseases.