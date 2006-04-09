NCCN debuts venous thromboembolic disease guidelines

The USA-based National Comprehensive Cancer Network has announced the release of the new NCCN venous thromboembolic (VTE) disease guidelines, which outline the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of VTE - a potentially serious condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in the deep veins of the legs or in the pelvic veins.

Cancer patients are especially at risk for VTE, which can result in serious complications like pulmonary embolism if not diagnosed and treated effectively. As a result, NCCN has included VTE as part of the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology, which are widely recognized and applied as the standard for clinical policy in oncology in both the community practice setting and in academic cancer centers. These guidelines are updated continually and are based upon evaluation of scientific data integrated with expert judgment.

"The interest in and concern about VTE has increased dramatically in the last few years. Physicians need a resource that outlines new and effective diagnostic techniques and therapeutic strategies not only for VTE, but also to prevent pulmonary embolism," said Lawrence Wagman, chairman of the VTE Panel and Director of the Liver Tumor Program at City of Hope Cancer Center, USA. "The VTE Panel represents the united expertise of medical professionals, including hematologists, oncologists, pharmacologists and cardiologists. Together, we created this detailed guideline for physicians that helps them anticipate and treat VTE, a condition that many cancer patients are at risk for developing," he added.