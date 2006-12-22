NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium enables new searches

The USA's National Comprehensive Cancer Network Drugs & Biologics Compendium now includes an on-line tool to improve and optimize user searches. Cancer case managers, managed care decision-makers and other health care professionals will now be able to explore the compendium database more easily and quickly, it notes.
Based on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology, the compendium delineates uses of drugs and biologics in the care of cancer patients, listing Food and Drug Administration-approved disease indications and specific NCCN recommendations for use, as well as defining levels of evidence and categories of consensus supporting the recommendations.
The compendium is divided into chapters based on cancer type. Previously, users would have to refer to multiple chapters to collect information. The new function searches across all the compendium chapters. In addition, it allows users to search via categories such as the generic and trade names of drugs and biologics as well as disease, pharmacologic class and histology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze