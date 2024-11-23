Nerve Regeneration With Vertex' VA-10,367

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals' oral neurophilin compound, VA-10,367, has beenshown to speed up functional recovery and nerve regeneration in rat models of spinal cord and peripheral nerve injury. High oral bioavailability was observed, as was an accelerated onset of foot movement and walking compared to controls. VA-10,367 is one of a number of compounds Vertex has developed for evaluation in this indication. These neurophilin compounds are currently being tested in other animal models of nerve injury, with the intention of selecting one for further development. The company's neurophilins program aims to develop oral agents for the treatment of central and peripheral neuropathies, eg nerve injury resulting from trauma or stroke and Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
