Nerviano to develop two novel Indena drugs

Indena SpA, a world leader in the development and production of active principles derived from plants, has entered a drug development agreement with fellow Italy-based Nerviano Medical Sciences, the largest pharmaceutical R&D facility in the country.

Indena has commissioned Nerviano to handle the scale up and manufacturing of two new potential therapeutic agents for preclinical and clinical development: the anti-cancer drug IDN 5404 and the anti-inflammatory agent IDN 5243.

The two companies hope to synergistically share their main competencies: while Indena has discovered two new molecules from botanical origin and has set the original semi-synthetic path, Nerviano, thanks to its specialization in highly-potent compounds at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sciences Business Unit, will scale up the process.