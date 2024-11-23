Net Income Surges At BioChem Pharma

Canadian firm BioChem Pharma has reported that its net income for thequarter ended March 31, amounted to C$12.6 million ($9.1 million) or 12 Canadian cents per share, compared to net income of C$1.4 million, and earnings per share of 1 Canadian cent in the like, year-earlier period.

The C$11.2 million improvement in net income was attributed to royalty revenues on worldwide sales of its flagship discovery product, Epivir/3TC (lamivudine), from Glaxo Wellcome. Total worldwide sales of Epivir/3TC in the first quarter of 1997 were C$187.4 million, compared with C$55.7 million in the 1996 first quarter, and C$172 million in the fourth quarter of 1996.

Operating income saw significant growth, up 36% to C$20.8 million, compared with the fourth quarter of 1996. R&D expenditure during the quarter amounted to C$7.6 million, up 10.1%.