New Australian Health Consumer Legislation

Australia's government has introduced legislation to reform the country's private health insurance industry, focusing on consumer rights and value for money for the consumer in his purchases of health insurance.
The Private Health Insurance Complaints Levy Bill will enable the health funds to offer a wider choice of services in their contracts with the hospitals and doctors. The object of this initiative is to generate competition between health funds and hospitals, which the government hopes will lead to efficiency and better value in health treatment for patients.
Under the terms of the bill, effective April 1, funds may enter into hospital purchaser-provider agreements with hospitals, Health Minister Carmen Lawrence announced.
