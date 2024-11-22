New Brochure Series To Make Info Easier To Swallow

Aware that millions of Americans read below high school level, and find labels difficult to understand, the USA's National Consumers League has produced a series of six easy-to-read brochures on self-medication with over-the-counter medicines.
The NCL notes that a recent US Public Health Service Prevention Report reviewed a study on the reading level of parents compared to the pediatric patient education materials available. It found that most health-related materials are written on a reading level too high to be understandable by many. The report concluded that to provide better care, consumers need health information written on an appropriate reading level.
NCL president Linda Golodner says that "by providing services and information in an easy-to-read format, we are casting a wide net, reaching out to as many consumers as possible."
