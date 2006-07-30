New chairman for Canada's patent drugs price review board

Canada's Minister of Health, Tony Clement, has appointed Brien Benoit as Chair of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Dr Benoit, a neurosurgeon at the Ottawa hospital and professor of neurosurgery at the University of Ottawa, was previously appointed Vice-Chair in May last year by the former government. Mr Clement said that his choice would "ensure the continuity and advancement of work currently underway." Since his own appointment earlier this year, Mr Clement has proposed radical reforms to Canada's health care system (Marketletters passim).
