Friday 22 November 2024

New data explain cell-killing role of Antisoma's AS1402

17 September 2006

UK cancer drug specialist Antisoma says that data from an in vitro examination of its anticancer antibody AS1402 (huHMFG1), provide further evidence of the agent's function. The firm added that the results highlight the key role that natural killer cells play in mediating the drug's oncological effect.

The research, which was undertaken by a team at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, mixed healthy white blood cells with AS1204 before adding them to cultured breast cancer cells. Analysis of the samples revealed that donor samples richer in NK cells were more effective in killing cancerous cells. The group also found that incubating the NK cells in advance with cytokines inter-leukin 2, IL21 and IL15 enhanced killing, which it said indicated that there may be some merit in combining the drug with these agents.

Glyn Edwards, the company's chief executive, said: "we continue to gain new insights into how AS1402 harnesses the human immune system to attack tumor cells. Our forthcoming Phase II study will look at how these actions could translate into benefits for patients with breast cancer."

