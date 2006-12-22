New drug wholesale link in Europe

The third-largest French drug distribution group, CERP, is to merge with the fourth-largest wholesaler in Germany, Sanacorp. The two companies will combine their drug wholesale activities within a new joint company on an equal basis. The new entity will have sales of some 5.3 billion euros ($7.0 billion), employ 5,000 personnel and occupy fourth place in the European drug distribution, sector behind Alliance Boots of the UK and the German companies Celesio and Phoenix.
The operation marks further concentration in the wholesale market. The French market leader OCP was acquired by Gehe of Germany in 1993 to become Celesio and France's number two, Alliance Sante, is part of the UK's Alliance Boots. But while the major groups are quoted companies, CERP and Sanacorp are both cooperative operations.
Alain Roudergues, secretary general of CERP, said at the company's Rouen base, that they now had the aim of dominating the cooperative drug distribution sector in Europe and would "welcome other cooperatives" in due course. CERP has no presence on the German market and Sanacorp is not present in France. Approaches have already been made to Fecofar in Portugal, Farmintesa in Italy and TEKB in Turkey. Meanwhile, the French drug wholesale companies are reporting their worst year ever with sales down in 2006, for the first time, according to the sector association in Paris. The wholesalers have been affected by recent reductions in health spending and are now expected to cut about 1,000 jobs out of a total of 14,000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze