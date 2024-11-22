New Euro Pharma Distribution Alliance

A new pharmaceutical wholesale joint venture. designated, IPSO - International Pharmaceutical Service Organization BV, with a base in the Netherlands, has been set up.
The participating companies include Alliance Sante of France, with its three subsidiaries (Ile-De France Pharmaceutique, ERPI and Alleanza Farmaceutica of Italy), together with Andreae-Noris Zahn AG of Germany, Galenica Holding AG of Switzerland, OPG of the Netherlands, Sanacorp of Germany and Unichem of the UK.
The move follows the failure of the Frankfurt-based pharmaceutical wholesale holding PAG Pharma Holding AG to set up a Europe-wide cooperative venture in drug wholesaling (see also page 3).
