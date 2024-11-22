New European Health Hotline

A new European hotline to increase public awareness of health care problems and to confront issues such as the safety of drugs and medical products has been launched from Belgium by the European Public Health Alliance.

The hotline, which has been welcomed by the European Commission, is being staffed by national experts from European Union member states. The questions it will answer will range from health care provision in various member states, health care reimbursement, validity of medical qualifications and cross-border health issues. It will also deal with drug safety, topical health issues and occupational medicine. A callback system has been installed to maximize accessibility.

The hotline number is +32 2 534 42 33, or fax +32 2 534 52 75. The hotline will also be available on the Internet.