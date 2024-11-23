New FDA Performance Goals Under PDUFA II

The big emphasis in the US industry/Food and Drug Administrationnegotiations over the Prescription Drug User Fee Act reauthorization was on the Investigational New Drug phase, Murray Lumpkin, deputy Center director at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association's annual research and scientific development conference.
While most of this phase is in corporate hands, there are things that can be helped by agency/industry interaction, he said.
PDUFA II, which refers back to the original law and makes some changes, requires the FDA to do some tracking, write guidances and notice-and-comment rulemaking and perform on-going refining. A double-tracking system has been introduced for working through original New Drug Applications submitted and for efficacy supplements filed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze