New Firm Cyclacel To Pursue Cancer Drugs

A new UK biotechnology firm targeting cancer therapeutics, called Cyclacel, has been set up by Cancer Research Campaign Technology and Merlin Ventures, the biotechnology investment vehicle founded by UK entrepreneur Chris Evans, who will act as chairman of the new company (see page 28). Dr Evans was also the founder of Cerebrus (see adjacent article).

Cyclacel will develop drugs based on two technology platforms, arising from CRC-funded research into the control of the cell cycle and gene therapies for tumors. The research was carried out by the company's scientific founders, Professors David Lane of the University of Dundee and Allan Balmain of the University of Glasgow.

The Dundee work has led to the discovery of small synthetic peptides which are derived from cell cycle regulatory proteins, while the Glasgow work centers on the selective destruction of cancer cells by a gene therapy technique which will selectively switch on p53 tumor suppressor gene expression in neoplastic cells. Abnormal p53 gene expression occurs in around 60% of tumors. Trials of the gene therapy are scheduled to start in head and neck cancer patients in 1997.