New Franco-Italian biotech park

A new cross-border biotechnology park has been set up at Archamps in the Haute-Savoie region of France to focus on diseases of aging and health care issues related to longevity and wellbeing.

The biotechnology platform links French and Italian research laboratories and extensive animal testing facilities based on a range of models of aging. The Rhone-Alpes Futur Foundation, which is responsible for seven regional research sites, will manage technical personnel at the site and will integrate Archamps in the main regional biotechnology R&D networks, such as Genopole and the new transalpine Biocluster created by BioAlps in French-speaking Switzerland, Adebag in the Grenoble area and the Italian BioIndustry Park in Turin and the Piedmont region.

Five major projects are in hand in the areas of immunology and the process of fragilization and age, and the center will work on regenerative medical projects to develop new therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's and on hormonal regeneration in the nervous system.