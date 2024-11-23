New Migraine Drugs Featured At IHS Meeting

There are at least eight new serotonin 5-HT1B/1D selective agonistsundergoing development for the treatment of migraine, and four of these are already reaching their first markets or in late-stage development. One of the major issues in the minds of clinicians attending the 8th Congress of the International Headache Society in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, earlier this month was whether this flood of new agents would offer any significant benefit over Glaxo Wellcome's Imigran (sumatriptan), the current gold standard of migraine therapy.
Peter Goadsby of the Institute of Neurology in London, UK, said that in order to be an advance, new agents should provide an improvement in at least one of the following attributes:
- efficacy; - tolerability; - reduction in the recurrence of headache; - improvement in patient choice; or - have a role in prevention.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze