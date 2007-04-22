New mode of action found for Myriad's Azixa

USA-based Myriad Genetics presented data that characterize the mode of action of its investigational new drug, Azixa (MPC-6827), as a vascular disrupting agent, at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held in Los Angeles, California.
The agent has been previously shown to be an inducer of apoptosis, and a potent inhibitor of human tumor cell growth and survival in cell culture, regardless of the multiple drug resistance stature of the tumors. In recent studies, Azixa induced cell death in several primary types of endothelium, including micro-vessel endothelial cells. Moreover, in human ovarian cancer xenografts, a single dose of Azixa induced dramatic tumor blood vessel damage and tumor cell death within 24 hours.
Myriad president Adrian Hobden said that Azixa's dual mode of action and its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier may allow it to be a more effective chemotherapeutic than anything available to treat brain cancer today. The agent is currently being evaluated in two Phase II clinical trials, one in patients with primary brain cancer and the other in melanoma that has spread to the brain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze