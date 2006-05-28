New osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis therapies

International scientists in the field of molecular orthopedics met for the 2nd Congress of the International Society for Molecular Orthopedics in Dusseldorf, Germany. More than 100 members reported on new therapies against musculoskeletal diseases. "The meeting shows that basic research in molecular orthopedics and new biological therapies change orthopaedic treatments and improve the clinical results," said Peter Wehling, chief executiveof Orthogen AG, which was among the firms presenting data.
The treatment of osteoarthritis with Orthogen's Orthokine, which contains anti-inflammatory cytokine antagonists and growth factors, is now frequently used. A randomized double-blind trial with 400 patients demonstrated its high efficacy and safety. "Due to its beneficial side effect profile, Orthokine represents an efficient alternative to steroids, hyaluronic acids and analgesics," said ISMO president Axel Baltzer of the Center for Molecular Orthopaedics, Dusseldorf.
The regeneration of cartilage from non-embryonic stem cells is an important advance. Clinical results on 10 patients demonstrated the feasibility and safety of this method. Orthogen AG licensed this novel stem cell technology exclusively from Harvard University. This new procedure is intended to replace time-consuming autologous chondrocyte implantation, the firm said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze