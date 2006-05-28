Friday 22 November 2024

New osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis therapies

28 May 2006

International scientists in the field of molecular orthopedics met for the 2nd Congress of the International Society for Molecular Orthopedics in Dusseldorf, Germany. More than 100 members reported on new therapies against musculoskeletal diseases. "The meeting shows that basic research in molecular orthopedics and new biological therapies change orthopaedic treatments and improve the clinical results," said Peter Wehling, chief executiveof Orthogen AG, which was among the firms presenting data.

The treatment of osteoarthritis with Orthogen's Orthokine, which contains anti-inflammatory cytokine antagonists and growth factors, is now frequently used. A randomized double-blind trial with 400 patients demonstrated its high efficacy and safety. "Due to its beneficial side effect profile, Orthokine represents an efficient alternative to steroids, hyaluronic acids and analgesics," said ISMO president Axel Baltzer of the Center for Molecular Orthopaedics, Dusseldorf.

The regeneration of cartilage from non-embryonic stem cells is an important advance. Clinical results on 10 patients demonstrated the feasibility and safety of this method. Orthogen AG licensed this novel stem cell technology exclusively from Harvard University. This new procedure is intended to replace time-consuming autologous chondrocyte implantation, the firm said.

