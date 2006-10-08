New pharma resins plant for Rohm & Haas

The major production lines of the Rohm & Haas new powder resin manufacturing facility inaugurated last November in Chauny, France, are up and running.

This new building produces active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients. Simon Bellamy, Rohm & Haas Process Chemicals' global marketing manager - health care and nutrition, said that "equipment qualification and process validation of the major product lines are complete. The completion of validation for the remaining products is anticipated by the end of 2006. Rohm & Haas invested more than 4.0 million euros ($5.1 million) in the construction of this building. This investment will consolidate our future in this promising field and shows Rohm and Haas dedication to this key market segment."