New sales force solution in Japan from Dendrite

US group Dendrite International has announced a new sales force effectiveness solution for the Japanese life sciences market. The new solution, Mobile Intelligence - Japan Edition, has already been rolled out by its first multinational customer.

Mobile Intelligence - Japan Edition will provide Dendrite Japan's existing customers on its j-forceWEB and j-forceNET solutions with enhanced functionality on a new technology platform. Built using Dendrite's .NET Technology Framework and with human-centered design enhancements that mirror the way Japanese pharmaceutical sales representatives work in the field, Mobile Intelligence - Japan Edition can improve sales force productivity, says the US firm.

"Dendrite continues to improve our solutions to reflect the needs of local and regional pharmaceutical markets," said Jean-Paul Modde, President, Dendrite Asia Pacific. "Our leadership position in the Japanese market gives us a clear understanding of our customers' future requirements, and we plan to introduce more innovative products to meet their needs." Dendrite recently announced that over 25,000 pharmaceutical users in Japan are now using its sales effectiveness solutions, a market share exceeding 40%.