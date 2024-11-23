Saturday 23 November 2024

New Spanish Govt Looking To Tighten Pharma Spending

23 June 1996

The Partido Popular government of Spain is looking to tighten the controls on pharmaceutical spending agreed by the former government and the drug industry association, Farmaindustria, last year (Marketletters passim).

Jose Manuel Romay Beccaria, the current Minister of Health and Rodrigo Rato, Minister for the Economy and Home Affairs, want to tighten controls and have expressed this to Farmaindustria in a number of recent meetings, reports the Spanish financial daily Cinco Dias. Enrique Castello, Undersecretary for Health, will be directing negotiations with drug companies in the coming weeks.

Currently, the ceiling for drug industry growth, agreed last year, is 7% over a three-year period. Farmaindustria is said not to have ruled out a renegotiation of the ceiling, although the association believes that the government should take a serious look at reducing pharmaceutical fraud, which is estimated to cost the industry between 50 billion pesetas ($390 million) and 100 billion pesetas a year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze