New UK health research strategy report is welcomed by pharmaceutical industry

Best Research for Best Health, the new research strategy issued by the UK's Department of Health, is intended to streamline the governance of R&D in the National Health Service and develop clinical research expertise. The British Medical Journal reports that the two main planks of reform involve the centralization of funding and the establishment of the National Institute for Health Research, the National School for Primary Care Research and NHS research networks across England. The NHS expects to spend over L650.0 million ($1.14 billion) to implement the strategy.
"Bureaucracy-busting" is a key element
In a recent interview in the Scientist, a spokesman for the Department of Health described "bureaucracy-busting" as one of the key points of the new strategy: "we want to make it easier for people to do research using patient records." One measure being introduced to further this aim is the research passport, which will end the repetition of credential checks by different health authorities. A national expert advice line will also operate on a round-the-clock basis to provide expert advise on interpreting the law.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze