New UK health research strategy report is welcomed by pharmaceutical industry

Best Research for Best Health, the new research strategy issued by the UK's Department of Health, is intended to streamline the governance of R&D in the National Health Service and develop clinical research expertise. The British Medical Journal reports that the two main planks of reform involve the centralization of funding and the establishment of the National Institute for Health Research, the National School for Primary Care Research and NHS research networks across England. The NHS expects to spend over L650.0 million ($1.14 billion) to implement the strategy.

"Bureaucracy-busting" is a key element

In a recent interview in the Scientist, a spokesman for the Department of Health described "bureaucracy-busting" as one of the key points of the new strategy: "we want to make it easier for people to do research using patient records." One measure being introduced to further this aim is the research passport, which will end the repetition of credential checks by different health authorities. A national expert advice line will also operate on a round-the-clock basis to provide expert advise on interpreting the law.