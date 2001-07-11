New UK respiratory, diabetes Internet focus groups

Creative Marketing Research of the UK has developed two Internet panelsof clinicians and nurses, one specializing in respiratory problems and the other in diabetes, and all participants are willing to take part in focus groups for R&D and market research purposes. CMR says the focus groups will enable companies to obtain answers to questions such as: how consumers choose products; which inhalers/devices are used; to what degree end-users are influenced by the doctor or nurse; and which companies do they know, and what is their opinion of them.