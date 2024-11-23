Saturday 23 November 2024

New US Plasma JV Centeon From Hoechst And R-PR

15 January 1996

Centeon is the name of the 50/50 joint venture set up by Franco-American pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and German firm Hoechst, in a move to create the first global plasma protein therapies company.

The new $1.2 billion-a-year-sales firm is the result of the merging of the existing blood plasma divisions of the two parent companies, and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Hoechst has contributed all the assets of the plasma protein division of Behringwerke AG of Germany, and R-PR has contributed all the plasma protein-related assets of its subsidiary Armour of the USA, as was agreed last year (Marketletter March 20, 1995). Centeon will be run by independent management, with its own board.

"Our strategy is clear," commented John Sedor, chief executive of Centeon. "Centeon will invest in research and development to lead the plasma protein industry in accelerating the availability of new products from human plasma and through biotechnology."

