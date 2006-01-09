New year brings new Medicare regime

The new year brings both opportunity and uncertainties for the US pharmceuticals market in 2006, with the entry into effect of the Medicare Modernization Act on January 1. Many patients will find that existing drugs will be reimbursed for the first time under the reformed Medicare program. In the short-term pharmaceutical firms should find that demand increases for affected products. However, the reform's longer term objectives to control costs could add to global pressures to control costs.
Already, the reduction in Medicare Part B reimbursement rates for treatments such as intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) are causing some patients to cut back on treatment, according to a warning issued by the US-based Immune Deficiency Foundation and The Neuropathy Association.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze