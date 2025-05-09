Founded in 2021 by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, former GV partner Blake Byers, and stem cell researcher Jacob Kimmel, the company focuses on extending human healthspan by targeting the epigenetic factors contributing to aging.

In May 2025, NewLimit secured $130 million in a Series B funding round led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from investors including Nat Friedman, Daniel Gross, Khosla Ventures, and existing backers such as Founders Fund and Dimension Capital. This investment elevated the company's valuation to $810 million.

NewLimit's lead program involves delivering mRNA via lipid nanoparticles to liver cells, encoding transcription factors that reprogram hepatocytes to exhibit youthful characteristics. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that treated liver cells regain functions diminished with age, such as efficient fat and alcohol metabolism.

Employing a "lab-in-a-loop" approach, NewLimit integrates machine learning with high-throughput functional assays and single-cell genomics to identify and validate epigenetic targets. This methodology accelerates the discovery of interventions that may reverse cellular aging.