NexMed's Alprox effective for ED in Phase II

NexMed has announced results from a US Phase II clinical study whichshowed that Alprox cream treatment (which contains alprostadil and utilizes the company's NexACT transdermal drug delivery technology) was successful in the treatment of severe erectile dysfunction, with patients reporting improvement in their erections of 83%, 76% and 59% in the high, medium and low dose groups, respectively, compared to 26% in the placebo group. James Yeager, NexMed's vice president for R&D, said that these trial findings confirm the data from a first study of patients with mild-to-moderate ED, and the results are currently being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration.
