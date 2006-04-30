Friday 22 November 2024

NHS "wasting L500M on drugs" claim

30 April 2006

A UK Member of Parliament has claimed that the National Health Service has wasted over L500.0 million ($891.2 million) on drugs, by not switching to cheaper generic products when patents have expired. The claim is dis-missed by the Department of Health and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry. The heart of this dispute appears to be the central government's payment system for pharmacies.

The Prescription Pricing Authority introduced a new pay-ment system in April 2005 which, according to the Depart-ment of Health, reduced "generic drug costs by L300.0 million in 2005/6. The new arrangements will ensure that reimbursement prices of generic medicines reflect market prices after patent expiry and offer good value to the NHS."

However, the Department of Health also states that prices "reflect the average manufacturers' market prices after discount, but continue to leave a margin of unrecovered discount of L500.0 million as part of the overall funding of L1.77 billion necessary to provide services for patients through community pharmacy." A spokesman at the PPA, speaking to the Marketletter, denied that its payment sys-tem was effectively subsidizing local pharmacies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze