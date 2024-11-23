Nigeria Launches National Health Insurance Scheme

Nigeria has launched a National Health Insurance Scheme. However, whilemany states have shown an interest in the plan, only eight states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja have been selected to pilot the scheme, according to Health Minister Ihechukwa Madubulke, reported by the Xinhua News Service.

There has been talk of setting up a national health plan for many years, but previous attempts have failed. While the minister noted that providing free medical care to civil servants has become an unbearable burden on the government, Xinhua reports that many Nigerians have been denied access to essential medical services for failing to pay huge deposits.