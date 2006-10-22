NINDS and Santhera complete FRDA study

The US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Swiss firm Santhera Pharmaceuticals say they have completed a Phase II trial of the developmental agent SNT-MC17/idebenone in the neurological disorder, Fredreich's Ataxia (FRDA).

The results showed that the agent was safe and well-tolerated, and indicated that it may cause an improvement in FRDA's neurological symptoms. Full data will be presented by the NINDS at the upcoming 3rd International Freidreich's Ataxia Scientific Conference to be held in Bathesda, Maryland, USA, next month.