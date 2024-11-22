Nippon Shoji "Aware of Usevir Effects"

- According to a report in the Japan Times from the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Nippon Shoji Kaisha was aware that its antiviral drug Usevir (sorivudine) could be fatal before the drug was launched onto the market. A manual produced by the firm for its employees before the drug was marketed said the side effects could "lead to death in the worst cases." The report contradicts the firm's statement that it did not regard the side effects of the product, in concomitant use with the anticancer drug fluorouracil, as potentially fatal.