No Drug Price Hikes In Pakistan

Pakistan's government has announced that there has been no increase in the prices of medicines on the domestic market following the recent devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, according to the Pakistan Times.

The statement was made by a government minister replying to a member of the opposition, who claimed that the prices of drugs had gone up for the third time in 1995, with prices having risen by up to 35% during the year. In addition, the Drugs Association of Karachi has said that there has been an upward trend in pharmaceutical prices.

The minister added that the pressure was there from pharmaceutical producers to raise prices, but that the government is aiming not to let this happen. He added that the last price increase was in July 1995 and the government is monitoring prices closely.