Noncompliance "costs USA $100 billion/year"

US patients take, on average, approximately 75% of their medicationdoses as prescribed, while the average rate of compliance for patients on chronic therapies is about 50% after one year, and declines over time, says a new report, Patient Compliance, from EP Publications.

The study estimates that noncompliance costs the US health care system around $100 billion a year, and adds that about 10% of hospital admissions are believed to be precipitated by noncompliance, costing up to $50 million annually.