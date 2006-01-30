Norwood Immuno takes vacc technology option

Australia-based Norwood Immunology, a subsidiary of Norwood Abbey that is focused on the rejuvenation of the immune system, has entered into a call option to acquire all the share capital of Netherlands-based Bestewil Holding, the 100%-owner of Virosome Biologicals.

Virosome is developing and commercializing a proprietary platform enabling technology for vaccines. The technology - which is based on the combination of an adjuvant with virosomes - achieves a significantly-enhanced immune response to an antigen challenge. The adjuvant specifically interacts with toll-like receptors.

Preclinical studies undertaken by Virosome with its technology have shown an immune response to influenza vaccines up to 150 times greater than traditional non-adjuvanted virosome delivery technology. Virosome's technology is seen as highly complementary to Norwood's core technology for rejuvenation of the adult immune system and could be applicable to a wide range of vaccine applications.