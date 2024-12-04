Wednesday 4 December 2024

A global oncology company developing and commercializing its novel therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

Novocure’s (NASDAQ: NVCR) global headquarters is located in Root Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel.

Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Latest Novocure News

Novocure close to regulatory filing on results from Phase III PANOVA-3 trial
2 December 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 19
20 October 2024
FDA approves Novocure’s Optune Lua
16 October 2024
Novocure announces CEO transition and leadership changes
4 September 2024
